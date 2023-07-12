Here's How You Can Score A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts For Just 86 Cents

Birthdays should be celebrated right — and Krispy Kreme knows exactly how to do it. If you're a fan of the famous original glazed donuts from this chain, a new deal celebrating its 86th year in business might be right up your alley. To celebrate this milestone, the donut chain is selling boxes of its original glazed donuts for 86 cents with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen. That's almost an entire free box of donuts.

To redeem this deal, simply show up at a participating store at any time on July 14 or use the promo code 86YEARS on the Krispy Kreme app. While you might feel tempted to buy more than a few dozens of donuts for this deal, there is a limit. Customers who redeem the deal in-person or through the drive-thru have a cap at four boxes, while those who order online have a limit of one box.

This isn't the first time Krispy Kreme has offered fans a big discount for its birthday. In fact, the chain has made these offerings a tradition since the start. (The chain offered fans a box for 85 cents last year.) If you want to make the most of this year's deal, let's talk about what donuts you have to chose from for your regular-priced dozen.