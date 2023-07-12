Here's How You Can Score A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts For Just 86 Cents
Birthdays should be celebrated right — and Krispy Kreme knows exactly how to do it. If you're a fan of the famous original glazed donuts from this chain, a new deal celebrating its 86th year in business might be right up your alley. To celebrate this milestone, the donut chain is selling boxes of its original glazed donuts for 86 cents with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen. That's almost an entire free box of donuts.
To redeem this deal, simply show up at a participating store at any time on July 14 or use the promo code 86YEARS on the Krispy Kreme app. While you might feel tempted to buy more than a few dozens of donuts for this deal, there is a limit. Customers who redeem the deal in-person or through the drive-thru have a cap at four boxes, while those who order online have a limit of one box.
This isn't the first time Krispy Kreme has offered fans a big discount for its birthday. In fact, the chain has made these offerings a tradition since the start. (The chain offered fans a box for 85 cents last year.) If you want to make the most of this year's deal, let's talk about what donuts you have to chose from for your regular-priced dozen.
All the ooey gooey options at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme sold 1.6 billion donuts in 2022; the chain is popular for good reason. It seems that every month, Krispy Kreme is rolling out something new — from new merchandise to new donut flavors to limited-time deals. If you're already setting a game plan for this July 14 deal, let's dig into some of the donut offerings the chain has on the menu so you know where to begin.
As usual, the chain always offers its original glazed donut. Chocolate lovers might prefer to indulge in a chocolate iced glazed or the chocolate iced with sprinkles. If you're seeking something more decadent, the chain offers a wide variety of filled donuts, including raspberry, lemon, cake batter, kreme, and custard. Other offerings include the classic strawberry iced donut with sprinkles and a glazed blueberry cake donut.
Make sure to check with your local Krispy Kreme to confirm its current menu offerings. And it's not uncommon for Krispy Kreme to bring back fan-favorite donut collections, so who knows what the future has in store?