Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back 4 Classic Donuts For Its Fan Favs Collection

Krispy Kreme is known for its trays of perfectly glazed donuts — light and airy with a sweet coating; they're a perfect treat — and even better when fresh from the oven. The glazed donut may be classic, but those who love the company know it offers many more flavors. So many flavors that many of them rotate off the menu, leaving fans yearning for donuts past. But there's hope — Krispy Kreme just announced the return of its Fan Favs collection, highlighting four returning flavors.

Today marks the triumphant return of Banana Pudding, Chocolate Kreme Pie, Key Lime Pie, and Strawberries and Kreme. Each donut is filled with its namesake's flavored filling and then dipped in frosting before being decorated with toppings like vanilla cookies, chocolate chips, graham cracker crumbs, and icing, respectively. Donuts are big business, and the four donuts selected to return represent some of the top-selling flavors over the past five years.