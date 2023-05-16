Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back 4 Classic Donuts For Its Fan Favs Collection
Krispy Kreme is known for its trays of perfectly glazed donuts — light and airy with a sweet coating; they're a perfect treat — and even better when fresh from the oven. The glazed donut may be classic, but those who love the company know it offers many more flavors. So many flavors that many of them rotate off the menu, leaving fans yearning for donuts past. But there's hope — Krispy Kreme just announced the return of its Fan Favs collection, highlighting four returning flavors.
Today marks the triumphant return of Banana Pudding, Chocolate Kreme Pie, Key Lime Pie, and Strawberries and Kreme. Each donut is filled with its namesake's flavored filling and then dipped in frosting before being decorated with toppings like vanilla cookies, chocolate chips, graham cracker crumbs, and icing, respectively. Donuts are big business, and the four donuts selected to return represent some of the top-selling flavors over the past five years.
How to get your hands on these Krispy Kreme specialties
If you're reading about the release of these fan favs and salivating at the thought of this spring lineup, don't worry! These donuts may only be around for a limited time, but there's plenty of opportunity to get your hands on them. In a news release, Krispy Kreme announced that its Fan Favs collection will be available in shops and can be ordered through the Krispy Kreme app or website.
Can't make it to your local Krispy Kreme? No need to worry; the company wants to make sure nobody misses the chance to get some donuts, so the Fan Favs will also roll out as a part of a 6-pack that will be available at various grocery chains. With ample places to pick up your donuts, the only thing to decide is which flavors to try before they're gone again.