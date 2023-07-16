What Is Marrow Squash, And What Does It Taste Like?

The most useful lens to explore marrow squash would be to discuss what it is not. Though marrow squash is often described as a zucchini that has been left on the vine far longer to ripen, it is, in fact, a different plant. Marrow squash and zucchini are members of the Cucurbitaceae family of plants, including cucumber, melon, summer squash, and winter squash.

These fruits, which grow on vines, are indigenous to the Andes and Mesoamerica and have been cultivated for around 2,000 years. Eventually, they spread from the Americas to Europe and beyond.

Zucchini and marrow squash are classified as Curcubita pepo, with the zucchini being of the cylindrica variety and the marrow squash of the fastigata type. These are different cultivars of the same species which have been selectively bred to have specific characteristics.

If this is confusing, it may be helpful to explain this in the context of how cats are bred. All cats are members of the Felidae family, whether we are talking about a Siamese or a Maine Coon. Through breeding over time, these cat breeds have developed into very different kinds of cats, but they are both essentially a cat.

Both plants are heat-loving summer vines, although marrow squash tends to be fuller and requires more space to grow than zucchini. They also need more time to reach maturity before being harvested. And finally, vegetable marrow is less commonly found in the U.S. than in Europe, particularly the U.K.