13 Mistakes You Could Be Making When Shopping At H-E-B

While there is nothing wrong with letting one of the H-E-B cashiers scan your items and check you out, if you're in a hurry, it might not be the fastest solution. Rather than waiting in a long line on a busy day, consider downloading the H-E-B Go app, which allows you to scan items as you shop and add them to a grocery bag. The app will keep a running tally of your order total, and when you've finished you can visit one of the self checkout registers to pay and then be on your way. There is no limit to the number of items you can scan with the app.

If you want to be able to take advantage of the quick checkout at one of the H-E-B Go kiosks, then you'll need to add a credit card to your account. If preferred, you can still wait in line for a cashier, present your order ticket from your phone, and let them check you out at the register. A cashier can also help if you have any items that couldn't be scanned. If you do run into any problems scanning a particular item or items, just separate them in your shopping cart to be added on to your total at the end.