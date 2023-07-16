The Ice Cube Tray Hack For Making The Cutest Little Cheesecakes

If there's anything that can make a dessert more adorable, it's miniaturization, and making mini versions of a rich, creamy, decadent cheesecake is no exception. By using an ice cube tray as the mold for mini desserts, it's super simple to make your own mini-cheesecakes that are as delicious as they are cute.

There are numerous ways to create mini cheesecakes using ice cube trays, and most recipes simply ask you to whip up a no-bake filling without eggs and fill the tray with it along with other ingredients. However, there are multiple ways to go about making these little delights. Whether you prefer a classic cream cheese filling or want to experiment with fruity variations, ice cube tray cheesecakes offer endless possibilities.

You can add layers of different flavors, from fresh fruit to graham cracker crumbles (which you can swap out for less sugary Wheat Thins) and even delicious dark chocolate, to make your mini cheesecakes even more tasty and enticing. Love the classic New York-style cheesecake or like to mix it up with something a little more adventurous, like matcha or lavender? That's all possible with this no-bake recipe and freezing hack.

The best part? Not only are these mini cheesecakes cute and delicious, they're also the perfect portion size for snacking. So grab your ice cube tray and get ready to whip up some of the cutest and tastiest desserts you've ever seen.