Pickling Meat Is An Old-School Way To Soak In More Flavor

Now that you have a more concrete idea of what pickling actually is, how can you pickle your next batch of pork or lamb? If you're used to brine-soaked cucumbers and quick pickled garlic jalapeños, you may be ready to take your next cut of meat to new heights. First, make sure your fresh meat selections are cut into smaller pieces. For roughly 2 pounds of meat, bring a few cups of water and some white or apple cider vinegar to a boil, along with a good helping of salt, sugar to balance the liquid's acidity, and any pickling spices of your choosing. Once the liquid has boiled for at least five minutes, let the mixture cool to room temperature.

From there, submerge the fresh chunks of meat into the brine, cover, and allow the meat to pickle in the refrigerator for three days before cooking and enjoying. You can also store meat with the pickling liquid in resealable plastic bags, flipping the bags every so often during the pickling process to make sure every inch of the meat interacts with the seasoned vinegar. Just keep in mind that the longer pickled meat is left in the refrigerator, the more developed the final flavor will be.

The tartness of the vinegar, combined with a specialized assortment of savory spices, is sure to impart a great deal of flavor. This longtime preservation technique works equally well as a surefire flavor enhancer.