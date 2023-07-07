McDonald's Soft-Launches New, Fiery Jalapeño Egg McMuffin
According to a Daily Mail report, McDonald's released its latest breakfast offering, but it's only available in select locations at present. The fast food chain's Cheesy Jalapeño Egg McMuffin features jalapeño slices, melty cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, and an egg, all of which is encompassed between two toasty English muffins. Patrons can customize their breakfast sandwiches by swapping the muffins for biscuits or requesting a slice of cheese instead of cheese sauce. A sausage version is also available. The new sandwich accompanies the chain's other recent spicy additions, such as a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and jalapeño slices.
The brand-new menu item is said to have popped up at McDonald's locations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Southern California, but fast food lovers in other states don't have access to the sandwich (and it doesn't currently appear on McDonald's online menu). There's no official word on when the new sandwich will be available at all McDonald's locations. Additionally, it's not completely clear whether the fast food establishment will make the breakfast sandwich an option all over the country. However, that hasn't stopped fiery food-loving fans from getting fired-up about the latest offering.
Customers are eager to sample this spicy breakfast sandwich
A recent Reddit post highlights the intense anticipation people have for the new McDonald's breakfast sandwich, even though very little is known about its wider release and availability. As stated by one commenter about the sausage-filled iteration, "Just had it this morning in SoCal and it was so good." Another person proclaimed, "That looks like a terrible gut bomb. I'll take two, please." Many others wondered when the new sandwich would be available where they live, but there's no real indication when that might happen. On YouTube, one reviewer noted that the cheese sauce itself also has a bit of a kick to it.
The nationwide launch date for the Cheesy Jalapeño Egg McMuffin is listed as August 15 on Reddit, but there's been no official announcement regarding a wider release. Additionally, Chew Boom claims that the new sandwich will only be available until August 13. While the fate of McDonald's newest breakfast item is up in the air, it's clear that the iconic fast food restaurant has hit a nerve with heat-loving customers.