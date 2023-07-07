McDonald's Soft-Launches New, Fiery Jalapeño Egg McMuffin

According to a Daily Mail report, McDonald's released its latest breakfast offering, but it's only available in select locations at present. The fast food chain's Cheesy Jalapeño Egg McMuffin features jalapeño slices, melty cheese sauce, Canadian bacon, and an egg, all of which is encompassed between two toasty English muffins. Patrons can customize their breakfast sandwiches by swapping the muffins for biscuits or requesting a slice of cheese instead of cheese sauce. A sausage version is also available. The new sandwich accompanies the chain's other recent spicy additions, such as a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and jalapeño slices.

The brand-new menu item is said to have popped up at McDonald's locations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Southern California, but fast food lovers in other states don't have access to the sandwich (and it doesn't currently appear on McDonald's online menu). There's no official word on when the new sandwich will be available at all McDonald's locations. Additionally, it's not completely clear whether the fast food establishment will make the breakfast sandwich an option all over the country. However, that hasn't stopped fiery food-loving fans from getting fired-up about the latest offering.