How Norway Came To Fall In Love With The Humble Hot Dog

If you think of Norway, towering mountains, icy fjords, the Northern Lights, and ancient Viking myths and legends might all come to mind. It is probably fair to say that hot dogs may not be the first thing people associate with this Scandinavian country. However, Norwegians are almost as obsessed with their hot dogs as we are here in the U.S. In fact, the residents of Norway love hot dogs so much that they have become the country's national snack.

But how did this happen? Why do Norwegians love hot dogs so much, and what variations on the classic hot dog can you find in the country's different regions? We dive into Norway's ever-evolving relationship with this humble snack and look at how the sausage dish rose to popularity, the demise of the hot dog stall, and what toppings Norwegians enjoy — plus why gas station hot dogs are a serious endeavor in Norway.