French Cake Salé Deliciously Toes The Line Between Bread And Cake

When you think of delicious cake, you probably think of sweet flavors, but cake can also be savory without losing any of its mouth-watering deliciousness. Enter French cake salé, a savory treat that originated in Provence, France. Although in French the term "cake" can be used for any sweet or savory loaf that's baked in a pan, this description doesn't do cake salé justice. This is because it has a muffin-like, crumbly consistency that makes it feel like the perfect blend between cake and bread. And that's because technically, it's classified as a type of bread, but this unique dish is made with unsweetened cake batter, making it fall into a grey area somewhere between the two.

When traveling through France, you're likely to find cake salé at picnics or in cafés, and sometimes it's also a popular choice as an appetizer. Whether you want to try it as a snack or enjoy it for dinner, it's one of the additional French snack foods you need to try your hand at making — especially because, unlike other bread recipes that can make you feel overwhelmed, making French cake salé is easy because you can throw in any savory ingredients you like or have on hand.