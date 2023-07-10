Halo Top Mixes Ice Cream And Fashion With Its New Portable Pint Purse

While Carrie Bradshaw might carry a Judith Leiber Couture Ice Cream minaudière, that kind of stylish food fashion is best reserved for certain special occasions. With chiller summer gatherings in mind, Halo Top, the lower-calorie ice cream brand, is staking out prime space on the table with an insulated purse.

According to a company announcement shared with Daily Meal, the Halo Top Pint Pack is a stylish way to bring that frozen dessert anywhere and anywhere. The special handbag is designed to look like a pint of Halo Top. With a tufted detail, zippered opening, and leather strap, sophistication seems to be the intention. Even though it's a branded item, the style is contemporary.

While fashionistas might be impressed with the design, it's the functionality that ice cream lovers will likely appreciate. Instead of limiting that scoopful to at-home enjoyment, the specially designed purse keeps that lower-calorie ice cream chilled until it is ready to be enjoyed. While it does have a spoon slot, it might not have space for anything but the ice cream pint. However, since Halo Top pints are a standard 16 ounces, any ice cream pint you choose should fit.

The limited edition ice cream-inspired handbag goes on sale for $73.90 on National Ice Cream Day, July 16, at HaloTopPintPack.com. It is unclear how many purses are available, but it's possible that the offering will disappear quicker than a pint of Halo Top Caramel Macchiato.