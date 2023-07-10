The Trendy Take On Caprese Salad That Starts With Cottage Cheese

If you've been on TikTok recently, you might've been surprised to see a bunch of cottage cheese videos. This is because cottage cheese may be making a comeback due to its high protein value and dearth of calories. According to USA Today, the newfound popularity of cottage cheese was kicked off by an influencer who attributed her weight loss to a mustard and cottage cheese diet. While eating mustard and cottage cheese every day is certainly one way to do it, an easy way to lower your calorie intake is to replace high-fat cheeses with cottage cheese. One way to do this is by making a delicious cottage cheese Caprese salad.

Caprese salad is an Italian classic that is often made from tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, salt, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil. This dish is the perfect option for a cottage cheese swap because both mozzarella and cottage cheese are mild in flavor. Using cottage cheese in your Caprese salad will change the texture but will keep the bright, refreshing flavor of the dish intact.