If You Don't Have White Wine For A Recipe, You Don't Always Need A Substitute

Cooking with white wine is a common occurrence, as the ingredient is often found in a number of recipes. But, if you forgot to pick up a bottle or are expecting a dinner guest that abstains from alcohol, there are occasions where you might have to go without the splash of wine. Before considering if you should prepare a different dish, it should be noted that, while white wine can be a vital component, it isn't always required for a recipe in many cases. Sometimes, using a substitute is okay, but even then, it may not be necessary.

When determining whether or not to skip the inclusion of white wine and substitutes, consider why it was added to the cooking process for your dish. For instance, a recipe like white wine clam sauce over linguine only calls for ¼-cup of wine, which is not much when you compare it to the 13 ounces of clams in juice (which will be more prominently featured than the other ingredients). In this example, you could conclude that white wine doesn't play as big of a role. Nevertheless, it still serves a function and is even in the name of the dish. Depending on how much wine is needed, that purpose can vary and it's not always required to include it.