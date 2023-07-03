How To Steam Sugar Snap Peas In The Microwave (And Why You Should)

Before zapping them in the microwave, you'll want to prepare the sugar snap peas. After giving them a good rinse, slice the top of the peas and pull off the fibrous string that runs along the length of the pod on both sides. Doing this isn't strictly necessary because the stringy bits are edible, but they are pretty tough and might be challenging to digest.

Use a microwave-safe dish or a container with a lid (or one covered with microwave-safe plastic wrap to help trap the steam). Ideally, you'll want to arrange the sugar snap peas flat (and not in a pile) so that the steam can circulate and cook them evenly. Add a couple of tablespoons of water to the dish, which should be enough to generate moisture for steaming. Some recipes do not include this step, but adding that little bit of water will ensure that the peas do not dry out.

Once you're ready to go, microwave your peas on high for around two to three minutes. Cooking time may vary depending on the wattage of your microwave and the desired level of tenderness. Start with two minutes and check the peas for doneness. If they are not yet tender, continue microwaving in 30-second intervals until they reach the desired texture.