How To Steam Sugar Snap Peas In The Microwave (And Why You Should)
What are your go-to vegetables when you're scrounging around for a healthy snack or trying to cobble a quick side dish? Carrot sticks or a salad of arugula and tomatoes might come to mind, but maybe consider fresh sugar snap peas for next time because — just like their doppelganger, edamame — these peas make for an excellent snack. One of the must-have qualities of a snack is that it can be quickly and easily prepared. Sugar snap peas meet this criterion as they take less than four minutes to blanch or steam in rapidly boiling water. While these methods require cooking over a stovetop, it is also possible to steam sugar snap peas in a microwave.
Microwave cooking is optimal because, according to Applied Food Research, it helps to retain vegetables' vibrant color, crisp texture, and essential nutrients. This approach uses less water and has the added benefit of being quicker and hassle-free by cutting out the time required to boil the water. It also has a set–and–forget quality since the microwave has a timer, while a steamer requires some monitoring so that the sugar snap peas do not become overcooked and mushy.
Using a microwave to steam the peas requires very little water
Before zapping them in the microwave, you'll want to prepare the sugar snap peas. After giving them a good rinse, slice the top of the peas and pull off the fibrous string that runs along the length of the pod on both sides. Doing this isn't strictly necessary because the stringy bits are edible, but they are pretty tough and might be challenging to digest.
Use a microwave-safe dish or a container with a lid (or one covered with microwave-safe plastic wrap to help trap the steam). Ideally, you'll want to arrange the sugar snap peas flat (and not in a pile) so that the steam can circulate and cook them evenly. Add a couple of tablespoons of water to the dish, which should be enough to generate moisture for steaming. Some recipes do not include this step, but adding that little bit of water will ensure that the peas do not dry out.
Once you're ready to go, microwave your peas on high for around two to three minutes. Cooking time may vary depending on the wattage of your microwave and the desired level of tenderness. Start with two minutes and check the peas for doneness. If they are not yet tender, continue microwaving in 30-second intervals until they reach the desired texture.
Add dressing to the peas for a boost of flavor
Sugar snap peas are a good source of both vitamin C and K and are one of those vegetables that you can arguably eat as much as you want. They are not starchy like potatoes or sugary like mangoes. Cooked sugar snap peas, true to their name, taste sweet and fresh, with a slight crunch. They can be eaten as-is with little to no dressing. However, if you are serving them as a side dish or to picky kids (or adults) who have limited appreciation for vibrant, green vegetables, it helps to include additional flavors so that they will give these peas a chance.
For example, toss the sugar snap peas with salt, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and green onions for an Asian-inspired take. Or make a vinaigrette with lemon juice, olive oil, and Dijon mustard for a zesty, French-leaning dish. You could also look to gremolata, an Italian condiment made with parsley, garlic, and lemon zest.
Looking for something hearty to pair your peas with? Gordon Ramsay shared with The Rachael Ray Show that he likes to serve the green vegetable alongside his sticky lemon chicken.