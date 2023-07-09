Costco's Fried Dill Pickle Chips Left Customers Unsatisfied

Costco has a huge fan base, and it's no surprise why. Their great deals on bulk items, large product selection, and affordable gas prices are all draws to their membership. Therefore, it's no surprise they've amassed many followers, reviewers, and fan accounts on social media. Such a loyal shopper community results in a lot of buzz around their products and anticipation of new releases, especially when it comes to popular types of food. While the excitement can drum up a lot of sales and spread the word about new offerings, it can end in disappointment if the product does not live up to heightened expectations.

One of these sought-after releases was Costco's fried dill pickle chips. One Instagram commenter exclaimed, "I need to get to Costco!" These retail at $10.99 for two pounds, which is quite a large portion of this popular appetizer. Unfortunately, despite a lot of hype, this product was not well-received. In response to social media posts and reviews, users took to the comment sections to express their dismay at how they turned out.