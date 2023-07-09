Costco's Fried Dill Pickle Chips Left Customers Unsatisfied
Costco has a huge fan base, and it's no surprise why. Their great deals on bulk items, large product selection, and affordable gas prices are all draws to their membership. Therefore, it's no surprise they've amassed many followers, reviewers, and fan accounts on social media. Such a loyal shopper community results in a lot of buzz around their products and anticipation of new releases, especially when it comes to popular types of food. While the excitement can drum up a lot of sales and spread the word about new offerings, it can end in disappointment if the product does not live up to heightened expectations.
One of these sought-after releases was Costco's fried dill pickle chips. One Instagram commenter exclaimed, "I need to get to Costco!" These retail at $10.99 for two pounds, which is quite a large portion of this popular appetizer. Unfortunately, despite a lot of hype, this product was not well-received. In response to social media posts and reviews, users took to the comment sections to express their dismay at how they turned out.
Costco's fried dill pickle chips came out soggy and bland
Costco's new frozen offering expanded on its fried pickle-related products, including fried pickle and ranch dip. In response to a Reddit post featuring the product, many shoppers commented that they were disappointed not to see the pickles in their local stores yet. One said, "So many people posting so many things not found at our location is disheartening."
However, most of those who posted who had found and tried the product were seemingly unsatisfied. "They were pretty meh," noted one Redditor. Many Instagrammers complained that the breading never got crispy and the pickles had little flavor. The pickles were said to be cut on the thicker side, which left reviewers divided and may have made it more difficult to get them to crisp up. Some shoppers achieved success by air frying these much longer than the recommended time, which resulted in them finally getting crispy. However, those without an air fryer who must rely on their oven may be out of luck.
Preparation tips and alternatives
While these fried pickles weren't quite a hit, not all is lost if you're looking for crunchy brined goodness for your next gathering or midnight snack. Making fried pickles from scratch is a lot of effort and can involve a lot of oil. Even though Costco's fried pickles may not be restaurant-quality, they can work in a pinch when you're craving this appetizer at home. Just make sure to air fry them for plenty more time than the instructions suggest, and if you find them bland, plan to have some dipping sauce available.
Of course, there are other ways to achieve a similar sensation to crispy fried pickles. TikTok's pickles in a blanket are much easier to make. Though they aren't quite the same, they may be an acceptable stand-in when craving pickles with crunchy fried food.
Whether you choose to try Costco's fried dill pickle chips is up to you. Although the potential for disappointment is high, they're undoubtedly an expedient way to prepare fried pickles at home. Just be sure to heed social media's advice when cooking this deep-fried treat.