Salt-Cured Celery Is The Best Way To Get A Delicious Crunch Every Time

From a Bloody Mary garnish to being filled with peanut butter, the simple celery stalk has a myriad of uses. While that member of the parsley family can be eaten root to tip, there is one situation that no one finds appetizing, the dreaded flaccid celery. The simple solution to keeping that satisfying crunch is to master salt-cured celery.

As shared by Food and Wine, Chef Kristen York of Seaworthy in New Orleans stores prepped celery in a salt cure. The salt solution, or brine, allows the celery to pickle, which helps to give the vegetable a satisfying crunch. For her salt cure, York uses one part kosher salt to 10 parts water. While that particular shortcut, simple ratio seems straightforward, the resulting product has a bright note that can help round out flavors in various dishes. In that chef's serving suggestion, it was the textural component in her lobster roll.

While this method has value, home cooks should use this quick pickle with care. Celery is almost 90% water. Overly salted water will cause the stalks to get limp and soggy. Just like an ingredient in any recipe, salt balance is key. While pasta water might be salted to the brininess of the sea, salt-cured celery has a little less salinity in that water bath.