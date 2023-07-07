Alamo Drafthouse's Menu Update Expands Its Vegetarian And Vegan Fare
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced in a press release that it will be expanding its already abundant menu, with some changes that will surely appeal to vegetarian and vegan diners. The cinema chain allows its visitors to order food and beverages directly to their seats in each theater, and orders are then delivered by servers.
While some of the plant-based appetizers and entrées available to patrons will be all-new with this menu update, others include alterations to previously available items, updated to appeal to those with food restrictions.
If you're looking for some lighter fare, the chain will have a few different appetizer choices. The chain's avocado toast, which was previously on the menu, has been adjusted to be fully vegan. The toast previously piled an avocado, lemon, and green yogurt spread over a slice of ciabatta bread, and was then topped with red onion, tomato, radish, and arugula. Vegan cauliflower bites will also be on the menu, and fried pickle spears will be vegetarian-friendly.
There are a few different plant-based entrée options
There are also plenty of plant-based entrée options if you want to eat a full meal while watching a movie, instead of just munching on snacks.
The all-new Alamo Bowl starts off with a base of rice and quinoa, topped off with arugula, roasted sweet potato, black beans, cherry tomatoes, and sliced avocado. The bowl is then tossed in a serrano-lime dressing, and sprinkled with roasted pecans. Visitors to the chain can also order vegan supreme pizza or a Beyond Meat vegan burger.
"We always want to be as inclusive as possible so we're really proud of our expanded vegan and vegetarian options," said Trish Eichelberger, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema's Director of Food and Beverage in the press release.
The additions are part of an update named "The Invasion of the Mega Menu," which includes an abundance of new food and drink offerings — plant-based and otherwise. The refreshed menu is available to order now at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.