Alamo Drafthouse's Menu Update Expands Its Vegetarian And Vegan Fare

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced in a press release that it will be expanding its already abundant menu, with some changes that will surely appeal to vegetarian and vegan diners. The cinema chain allows its visitors to order food and beverages directly to their seats in each theater, and orders are then delivered by servers.

While some of the plant-based appetizers and entrées available to patrons will be all-new with this menu update, others include alterations to previously available items, updated to appeal to those with food restrictions.

If you're looking for some lighter fare, the chain will have a few different appetizer choices. The chain's avocado toast, which was previously on the menu, has been adjusted to be fully vegan. The toast previously piled an avocado, lemon, and green yogurt spread over a slice of ciabatta bread, and was then topped with red onion, tomato, radish, and arugula. Vegan cauliflower bites will also be on the menu, and fried pickle spears will be vegetarian-friendly.