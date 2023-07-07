The Single Ingredient That Transforms Noodle Dough From Stretchy To Snappy

In general, most noodles are made up of just flour and water. Sure, sometimes they have other ingredients — like egg or squid ink, for example — but at the base of it all is flour and water. And yet, they can take on such different characteristics. Have you ever wondered why spaghetti is so different from udon? Both are primarily made up of those same two ingredients, but their textures are worlds apart; spaghetti is toothsome but giving, while udon is bouncy and chewy. There can be differences in the type of flour used, which plays a role. But chemically, the biggest difference is the amount of salt in the dough that truly takes a noodle from stretchy to snappy.

That's because one of the primary protein molecules in wheat flour is gluten. Salt actually helps the protein in gluten form stronger bonds, creating a dough that is up to 86% stronger. Using this single ingredient in your noodles can make them tougher to stretch but more capable of doing so without breaking or deforming. Hand-pulled options like biang biang noodles are made with salt for this reason: the dough can stretch farther without tearing. This is also the same chemical reaction that makes noodles like udon so bouncy. Though, this effect is perhaps not what you want for shaping pasta noodles, however: Not only is the dough harder to roll out into thin sheets because it snaps back, it's harder to form into all the tubes, twists, ears, and bowties.