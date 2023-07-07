Tomatoes Are Officially Off The Menu At McDonald's In India. Here's Why

If you're ordering a burger from McDonald's in India, don't expect to see any tomatoes amongst the toppings. The fast food chain is temporarily removing tomatoes from menus at some locations, due to produce shortages and concerns regarding the fruit's quality. The affected stores are in the northern and eastern regions of India.

The country has seen rapid price increases on the produce in the past year, with tomato prices nearly five times higher now than they were in January. The higher prices are a fallout of monsoon rains disrupting tomato production, causing higher price tags on the crops that were able to be produced and sold. While consumers have been battling higher grocery bills, McDonald's store managers claim that the quality of tomatoes is the reason for the temporary removal, rather than pricing.

Ketchup has been unaffected by the tomato removal, however, and some stores are still offering sliced tomatoes. Westlife Foodworld runs 357 McDonald's locations in the western and southern parts of the country, and only between 10-15% of its restaurants had to stop serving the tomatoes temporarily.