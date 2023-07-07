What Is Tomato Jam, And What Is It Used For?

We've heard of tomato sauce, tomato puree, tomato paste, and even ketchup. We're more or less familiar with what makes these tomato products different from one another. But what exactly is tomato jam? To answer that question, we need to figure out what "jam" is in the first place. Various dictionaries define jam as being a preserve made of whole fruits that are boiled with sugar. But wait. We're talking about tomatoes. "Fruit"? "With sugar"?

Plenty of people don't realize that tomatoes are botanically classified as fruits, being the berries of the tomato plant. If you've had the pleasure of tasting a vine-ripened tomato, you'll quickly agree with this definition as the natural sweetness of the fruit far exceeds the mealy blandness of many supermarket tomatoes. The reason why we don't chomp on them like we would apples is probably because as sweet as the best tomatoes are, they aren't as high in sugar when compared to many other fruits, thus giving them a more savory flavor.

As for the sugar, it exists in a jam to help set the preserve into a thick, spreadable consistency. Fruits naturally contain a substance called pectin which helps a jam hold together after being cooked, though different fruits contain different levels of pectin. In the case of tomatoes, their high level of pectin means that you won't have to add as much sugar to help the jam set.