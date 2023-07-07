The Cheesecake Factory Gets All Of Its Cheesecakes From Just Two Bakeries

If you've ever dined at The Cheesecake Factory, you know how good its desserts are. Among the most notable things about them is the fact that the cheesecakes have that freshly baked feel — leaving most customers to believe that its cheesecakes were made in-house.

But that's not the case. Although The Cheesecake Factory indeed makes its own desserts, it doesn't make them on-site in every location. In fact, just two locations are responsible for whipping up all of our favorite cheesecake flavors — California's Calabasas Hills location and North Carolina's Rocky Mount facility.

These two facilities are the only locations that make the dozens of signature flavors offered. Then, they ship the ready-made cheesecakes to various locations around the U.S. for resale in restaurants.

The good news is that even though the cheesecakes aren't made in all the restaurants, all the flavors are available in every location. So, you're not missing out if you decide not to take a trip to Calabasas for cheesecake.