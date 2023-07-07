The Cheesecake Factory Gets All Of Its Cheesecakes From Just Two Bakeries
If you've ever dined at The Cheesecake Factory, you know how good its desserts are. Among the most notable things about them is the fact that the cheesecakes have that freshly baked feel — leaving most customers to believe that its cheesecakes were made in-house.
But that's not the case. Although The Cheesecake Factory indeed makes its own desserts, it doesn't make them on-site in every location. In fact, just two locations are responsible for whipping up all of our favorite cheesecake flavors — California's Calabasas Hills location and North Carolina's Rocky Mount facility.
These two facilities are the only locations that make the dozens of signature flavors offered. Then, they ship the ready-made cheesecakes to various locations around the U.S. for resale in restaurants.
The good news is that even though the cheesecakes aren't made in all the restaurants, all the flavors are available in every location. So, you're not missing out if you decide not to take a trip to Calabasas for cheesecake.
How does The Cheesecake Factory keep its cheesecake fresh?
With The Cheesecake Factory whipping up its desserts in just two locations and shipping them out around the U.S., it may seem tough to keep them fresh. However, that's not actually the case. The way The Cheesecake Factory keeps its cheesecake fresh without sacrificing quality is by baking them from real, fresh ingredients, just like the rest of its food. Then, each is decorated by hand.
The next step is to freeze the cheesecakes, preserving their fresh flavors. After they've frozen the cheesecake, they get shipped out around the country to restaurants, grocery stores, and even private homes.
Delish reports that once the cheesecakes arrive at the restaurants, they get placed into the bakery display to defrost. By the time a customer comes in to order the cake, the cheesecake has softened enough to be smooth, creamy, and ready to enjoy.
What about the food at The Cheesecake Factory?
If knowing that The Cheesecake Factory cheesecake isn't fresh worries you, you might be thinking the food is prepared similarly. But you can relax — The Cheesecake Factory food is created on-site at each location. So, while the cheesecake might not be made the night you eat it, its food certainly is.
Even though The Cheesecake Factory has a menu with around 250 items, it's made fresh daily. It also uses fresh ingredients to help keep the quality at a maximum in everything they make.
The workday at The Cheesecake Factory starts as early as 6 a.m. and consists of cutting, chopping, and prepping veggies. Then, all the sauces and meats are prepped for the day. Any foods that will expire quickly — like pico de Gallo — get prepped in smaller batches and replenished as the day progresses. The food you eat at The Cheesecake Factory is of excellent quality and tastes as fresh as it looks.
So, next time you sit down to a meal at The Cheesecake Factory, you can rest easy knowing you're eating quality food prepped that day — except for the cheesecake.