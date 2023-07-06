The Simple Reasons Your Cake Always Has A Coarse Texture

The best cakes are light and airy with a pleasantly smooth texture. If you find that your cakes are turning out too coarse, the issue could be with how well you're incorporating ingredients. For instance, a rough, grainy texture may result when the sugar and butter (or any other form of fat) haven't been properly emulsified.

You can solve this common cake issue by creaming the butter and sugar together, which ensures that the sugar is sufficiently integrated throughout the butter. Using softened butter is also beneficial, as butter right out of the refrigerator will be harder to come apart. Add softened butter and sugar to a large bowl and cream them with an electric mixer set to medium-high speed for a stand mixer, and high speed for a hand-held mixer. Mix for about two to three minutes, making sure you don't beat the ingredients too vigorously or they may separate and cause even more texture issues. Of course, there are more cake pitfalls that can leave your desserts dry and crumbly.