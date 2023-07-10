Elevate Your Next Dinner With A Tangy, Flavorful Floating Salad

Sometimes a heavy dinner needs a little lightening up. By serving your warm, savory entrée alongside a bright, acidic side item, you'll create an intriguing juxtaposition of dark and light, like a culinary yin-yang.

Here's an idea for that bright spot in your meal. Call it marinated salad, cold cucumber-and-onion salad, or floating salad — the premise of this refreshing dish rests on raw veggies "floating" in a vinegar-based medium. Think of it like a cross between a fresh, raw salad and pickled vegetables — the best of both worlds.

The veggies and vinegar components vary a bit depending on your region, but the traditional version involves sliced cucumber and onion in vinegar only subtly softened by a dash of sugar and oil. It's meant to be strong and loud from a taste standpoint. As far as texture goes, you can expect a crisp bite that will soften over time as it soaks in its acidic bath.