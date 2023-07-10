The Cheesecake Factory Offers A Sweet Dine-In Gesture For Your Little Ones
As a parent, dining out with your little ones can be challenging, to say the least. Will the restaurant have high chairs? Will there be children's menus available? Will your child be entertained while you wait for your food to arrive? Thankfully, The Cheesecake Factory understands these concerns and offers a sweet dine-in gesture for your little ones — baby plates.
This beloved chain of restaurants is known for its decadent desserts and extensive menu, but few people know about their baby plates, an offering specially crafted to keep your young ones happy and healthy while you enjoy your meal. The baby plates are free of charge and include sliced bananas and their famous brown bread to tide your little ones over and keep them entertained while you wait for your food. The restaurant chain confirmed the plates in an Instagram post that read, "B is for 'Baby plates, brown bread and bananas' — oh my!"
The Cheesecake Factory is one of the few restaurants that truly understands the challenges of dining with children, and we're here to share the secrets of how to order a baby plate and other ways this restaurant caters to parents. From high chairs and changing tables to kid-friendly options on the menu, The Cheesecake Factory is a place where parents can truly relax and enjoy a meal out with their families.
How to order a baby plate
How to order a baby plate at The Cheesecake Factory? It's as easy as asking your server. One TikTok user has confirmed that it's free of charge, and it comes with a few slices of bananas and pieces of their famous brown bread. Another user commented on the video, sharing their experience. "A waiter did that for our daughter, too," they said, "and it was the sweetest thing! Before bringing it out, he confirmed she wasn't allergic to bananas." The best part? You don't have to worry about bringing your baby food or utensils because this cute little plate comes ready to serve.
It's important to note that the baby plate is different from their small plates, which are appetizers perfect for tapas-style sharing (however, one former server suggested you should skip the small plates at The Cheesecake Factory as they're pretty small for what you pay for; opt for the full-on appetizers instead).
As you might expect, the baby plate is smaller and designed with babies in mind, making them ideal for little ones just starting to eat solid foods, especially if your meal is taking longer than expected or you have a hungry little caterpillar on your hands. Ultimately, baby plates are a thoughtful gesture from the restaurant designed to make your dining experience enjoyable and stress-free. However, that's not the only way in which The Cheesecake Factory caters to parents of children.
Other kid-friendly gestures
The Cheesecake Factory isn't just a dessert destination for adults. The restaurant chain understands the importance of making dining out a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for families with young children. From kids' menus to high chairs and booster seats, The Cheesecake Factory goes above and beyond to cater to its younger clientele.
Parents can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their children will be comfortable and entertained during their meal. The restaurant's changing tables for infants in all restrooms make it easy for parents to attend to their little ones' needs. And if you've got a picky eater on your hands, their kid's menu offers a wide variety of small plates to please even the fussiest of eaters.
From grilled chicken to mac and cheese to mini corn dogs, there's something for every little one to enjoy. Plus, they offer a plate of plain strawberries with whipped cream for older kids who might not qualify for a baby plate but still want something small to enjoy before the other food arrives. However, it's the baby plate that stands out as special (hey, it's free). The combination of fresh banana slices and soft brown bread sounds so good we wish there were an option for adults.