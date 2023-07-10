A Deep Dive Into Ynyshir: One Of Britain's Best And Most Controversial Restaurants

London boasts the lion's share of Britain's world-class restaurants. For anyone living in the nation, this comes as little surprise; England's capital has a habit of hoarding the best things for itself. This made it all the more stunning when Ynyshir, a Welsh restaurant located near Snowdonia National Park, was announced as the best restaurant in the United Kingdom at the 2022 National Restaurant Awards. The restaurant repeated the feat in 2023, fending off the likes of London's Da Terra, The Ledbury, and Bouchon Racine.

Ynyshir's motto is: "Ingredient led, flavour driven, fat fuelled, protein obsessed." While sparse, this information tells you just about everything you need to know about the food at the two Michelin-starred restaurant. Head chef Gareth Ward's cooking is both magnificent and unrelenting.

While the food has won near-universal praise, Ynyshir's equally intense approach to the dining experience has resulted in some unsavory headlines. Accusations of bullying have even been cast at Ward by some of the restaurant's clientele, leaving many wondering whether Ynyshir is the pinnacle of Britain's restaurant scene, or just another warning against near-fanatical approaches to fine dining.