Costco Brought Back Its Popular Key Lime Pie And Shoppers Are Ecstatic

Everyone has their favorite first signs of summer, whether it's the first barbecue for Memorial Day weekend or ticking off the checklist of things that need to get done before the summer heat sets in. Costco fans, however, keep tabs on the changing of the season with the return of the beloved, massive Kirkland Signature Key Lime Pie. So consider it officially summer, then, because the internet is blowing up with reports that the pies are back on the shelves for 2023.

The Reddit page r/Costco lit up this week with the good news as hundreds of eagle-eyed fans commented on a thread titled "Oh man, Key Lime pie is back." The fan-favorite Costco bakery treat is no average key lime pie, either. Pie lovers are throwing caution to the wind and stocking up on the 4-plus-pound pies. "Omg guys. It's REALLY good. I've had it three nights in a row. I like it better than the lemon merengue cheese cake," wrote u/merrythoughts.

And u/Skxawng213 claimed, "I bought this and my family of 5 ate it in one night ....." So be prepared for a major sugar rush if you're heading to Costco this weekend for a pie of your own.