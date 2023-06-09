Costco Brought Back Its Popular Key Lime Pie And Shoppers Are Ecstatic
Everyone has their favorite first signs of summer, whether it's the first barbecue for Memorial Day weekend or ticking off the checklist of things that need to get done before the summer heat sets in. Costco fans, however, keep tabs on the changing of the season with the return of the beloved, massive Kirkland Signature Key Lime Pie. So consider it officially summer, then, because the internet is blowing up with reports that the pies are back on the shelves for 2023.
The Reddit page r/Costco lit up this week with the good news as hundreds of eagle-eyed fans commented on a thread titled "Oh man, Key Lime pie is back." The fan-favorite Costco bakery treat is no average key lime pie, either. Pie lovers are throwing caution to the wind and stocking up on the 4-plus-pound pies. "Omg guys. It's REALLY good. I've had it three nights in a row. I like it better than the lemon merengue cheese cake," wrote u/merrythoughts.
And u/Skxawng213 claimed, "I bought this and my family of 5 ate it in one night ....." So be prepared for a major sugar rush if you're heading to Costco this weekend for a pie of your own.
Costco's pie is king size
There is some debate on the internet about which store-bought key lime reigns supreme, but Costco has the advantage in size, at least. Clocking in at 68 ounces for around $16 to $20, each pie feeds 14 to 16 people easily, making it a very solid choice for any summer potluck or party. Plus, it's made with a buttery graham cracker crust, real key lime juice, and whipped topping.
Most commenters seemed to have no problem eating a whole pie in a few days, but those who managed to make them last reported that the pies freeze very well, so if you're worried you can't finish it or aren't planning to eat it all at once, you can pop it in the freezer whole or portion it out. "I just scoop it out w a big spoon and portion into various snapware so it'll fit in my freezer," wrote u/moneypenny88 on Reddit. "Easy to take out one at a time when I need that tangy hit." Others also suggested using a slice with a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream or seasonal sorbet to make a summery shake.
Ultimately, however, Costco's big key lime pies aren't for hoarding — get them while they last and enjoy them because seasonal items sell out fast; when they're gone, they won't be back until next summer. "Worth EVERY penny!!" enthused Instagrammer @grammypammy58 about the pie. "Don't sleep on this folks, it's so good!"