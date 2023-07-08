The Dairy-Free Buffalo Sauce At Costco That Will Spice Up Any Vegan Meal
For those who are vegans, vegetarians, or trying to eat less meat, plant-based meats are aplenty. But when it comes to sauces to dunk vegan chicken nuggets in or to spread on top of a meatless burger patty, shockingly not all sauces are vegan. Buffalo sauce, for instance, traditionally includes dairy and Worcestershire sauce, which contains anchovies.
But there is now a dairy-free buffalo sauce found at Costco that can kick any vegan meal up a notch. The Primal Kitchen buffalo sauce is a spicy condiment made with avocado oil and cayenne pepper and it is a crowd pleaser.
Though the buffalo sauce is tasty coated on plant-based wings, it can be used many other ways. Try having a veganized buffalo wings plate, featuring cauliflower wings and veggies like carrot and celery with a small bowl of the sauce for dipping. For those who aren't buffalo wing purists and want to sprinkle spice into a classic comfort food, try adding buffalo sauce to vegan mac and cheese.
The sauce is praised on social media
Don't just take our words for it, many Costco shoppers are lauding the dairy-free buffalo sauce online. The sauce is overwhelmingly praised on Reddit, especially about its price point. "Best-in-class ingredients which is why the price tag is higher than sweet baby ray's buffalo or other buffalo sauces on the market," one user commented. Avocado oil, one of the main ingredients, was also praised, with one review noting the fruit's flavor is not prominent in the sauce.
According to one Redditor, you can get more bang for your buck at Costco versus another grocery store. One bottle cost $7.99 on the brand website, but a 2-pack of Primal Kitchen buffalo sauce costs just under $10. The sauce also is raved about on TikTok. Videos about the buffalo sauce have received more than 10 million views on the social media platform. One TikTok creator expressed their love for the sauce, explaining in the caption "i add this to EVERYTHING."
Costco sells other Primal Kitchen products
Primal Kitchen's buffalo sauce isn't the only sauce getting praise from Costco fans. Costco also carries other products from Primal Kitchen and they get the same love from shoppers. Not only can you stock up on sauces, you can also find salad dressings at your nearby Costco. You can grab a pack of Primal Kitchen balsamic vinegar and Caesar dressing, which are just as popular among shoppers. Both dresses are dairy-free and keto-friendly.
In one TikTok video, a mom and daughter duo noted the balsamic vinegar dressing drizzled atop a salad taste light. Just like the buffalo sauce, you can use the balsamic dressing in just about anything. The duo said the dressing isn't limited to salads and can be incorporated into roasted vegetables and even chicken. It appears Primal Kitchen sauces and dressings all come in two packs at Costco, according to several Instagram posts and TikTok videos. It's unclear whether all Costco locations carry multiple Primal Kitchen products. But what is clear is the love for their products among Costco shoppers.