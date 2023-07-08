The Dairy-Free Buffalo Sauce At Costco That Will Spice Up Any Vegan Meal

For those who are vegans, vegetarians, or trying to eat less meat, plant-based meats are aplenty. But when it comes to sauces to dunk vegan chicken nuggets in or to spread on top of a meatless burger patty, shockingly not all sauces are vegan. Buffalo sauce, for instance, traditionally includes dairy and Worcestershire sauce, which contains anchovies.

But there is now a dairy-free buffalo sauce found at Costco that can kick any vegan meal up a notch. The Primal Kitchen buffalo sauce is a spicy condiment made with avocado oil and cayenne pepper and it is a crowd pleaser.

Though the buffalo sauce is tasty coated on plant-based wings, it can be used many other ways. Try having a veganized buffalo wings plate, featuring cauliflower wings and veggies like carrot and celery with a small bowl of the sauce for dipping. For those who aren't buffalo wing purists and want to sprinkle spice into a classic comfort food, try adding buffalo sauce to vegan mac and cheese.