Cut Your Cake Into Layers To Expedite The Cooling Process

Cooling a fresh-out-of-the-oven cake can take a couple of hours. And while that's not a hugely inconvenient amount of time, time is not something we always have plenty of. Sure, there are plenty of cake-baking hacks out there, but creating more time isn't one of them.

So if you find yourself with just a few hours to spare before that bake sale you agreed to bring a cake to, try cutting the cake into layers to expedite the cooling process. The rationale behind it is fairly straightforward: The more surface area a heated object has, the quicker it cools. Obviously, this works best if you're planning to make a layer cake. But even if that isn't your initial plan, you can still get creative — try covering the cuts with a coating of crumbs, frosting, or anything else that makes them less visible.

In any event, let your cake cool on its own before slicing into it with a serrated knife (about 20 minutes should do it). Then lay the layers out separately to cool on their own.