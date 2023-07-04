How Olive Garden Came Back From The Brink Of Financial Ruin

Starboard Value put executives into the fray at Olive Garden — every board member worked in the restaurants waiting tables and greeting customers. They talked to employees about what was getting in the way of them doing their jobs well. The biggest answer was inefficiency: Tables would be set ahead of time and then cleared, and kitchen staff was spending time portioning uncooked pasta and basil garnish cups.

There were food waste issues, too — the official policy to bring baskets of breadsticks equal to the number of people plus one and then only bring more when asked wasn't followed 57% of the time. This created cold, hard, unappetizing breadsticks if they weren't eaten right away and cost the company an estimated $4 to $5 million. Starboard wasn't interested in discontinuing the endless breadstick program, but it wanted to make sure the breadsticks didn't go bad on the table — and that diners didn't fill up on free bread in lieu of appetizers.

Starboard also found that Olive Garden was seriously missing out on booze revenue, with some of the lowest reported alcohol sales in the industry. Only 8% of its revenue came from alcohol sales, compared to 16.5% in similar-tiered Italian restaurants. Starboard revamped the wine program and sent top employees to Italy to study wine pairing. As for salting the pasta water, it was eventually convinced that the difference in taste wasn't worth nullifying the warranty on expensive pots.