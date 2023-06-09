Culver's Debuts Two New Custard Flavors Just In Time For Summer
While the famous ButterBurger might be a major draw, Culver's custard is the logical sweet ending to a meal at the quick service restaurant. The brand emphasizes quality and its small-batch, freshly made frozen custard runs the gamut from simple vanilla or chocolate to intricate creations. Now, according to QSR Magazine, two new flavors are joining the restaurant's Flavor of the Day calendar, and both capture the feeling of summertime fun and flair.
The first new flavor joining the menu is Lemon Berry Layer Cake. While berries are bountiful in summer, the lemon adds a zesty brightness. Berries and cream might be a traditional seasonal combination, but this dessert is slightly more complex. Folded into the custard are pieces of rich butter cake; this new offering basically puts two desserts in a single spoonful.
Leaning into chocolaty nuttiness, the Dark Chocolate PB Crunch combines dark chocolate frozen custard with swirls of peanut butter and Butterfinger pieces. The crunch from the Butterfinger candy lends some textural balance to the overall richness of the dish, and the hint of salty peanut butter sweetness tempers the bitterness of the dark chocolate.
While the new flavors seem to capture opposites on the flavor spectrum, both offerings could have fans circling their debut date on that Flavor of the Day calendar. Even though vanilla and chocolate are a constant, these seasonal delights tend to take top billing.
Enjoy Culver's new frozen custard flavors with a ButterBurger
While Culver's might be one of the most successful quick-service restaurant franchises, the pairing of its frozen custard and ButterBurgers could be part of the brand's underlying success. The idea of the ButterBurger and custard pairing goes back to Culver's start. There is something about the creamier, richer frozen dessert with that buttery burger that just works.
The basic premise of the ButterBurger has remained the same, but the restaurant group's frozen custard offerings have evolved. Currently, Culver's has 42 recipes on its Flavor of the Day calendar. While Caramel Pecan might have been the first flavor, it has been joined with seasonal favorites, over-the-top combinations, and a little whimsy along the way.
The new summer flavors fill a gap. Some people might love the Blackberry Cobbler but others are longing for that zesty note that the new Lemon Berry Layer Cake offers. The same is true with chocolate and nut combinations. The Caramel Chocolate Pecan might be sweet, but the new Dark Chocolate PB Crunch brings a savory, textural component that the other flavor lacks.
Culver's fans will likely be counting down the days to the Lemon Berry Layer Cake's arrival on June 10 and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch's debut on July 10. Luckily, those first offerings are just one of many times when the new flavors will be featured on the Flavor of the Day menu. It might be the perfect excuse to order another ButterBurger and custard this summer.