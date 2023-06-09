Culver's Debuts Two New Custard Flavors Just In Time For Summer

While the famous ButterBurger might be a major draw, Culver's custard is the logical sweet ending to a meal at the quick service restaurant. The brand emphasizes quality and its small-batch, freshly made frozen custard runs the gamut from simple vanilla or chocolate to intricate creations. Now, according to QSR Magazine, two new flavors are joining the restaurant's Flavor of the Day calendar, and both capture the feeling of summertime fun and flair.

The first new flavor joining the menu is Lemon Berry Layer Cake. While berries are bountiful in summer, the lemon adds a zesty brightness. Berries and cream might be a traditional seasonal combination, but this dessert is slightly more complex. Folded into the custard are pieces of rich butter cake; this new offering basically puts two desserts in a single spoonful.

Leaning into chocolaty nuttiness, the Dark Chocolate PB Crunch combines dark chocolate frozen custard with swirls of peanut butter and Butterfinger pieces. The crunch from the Butterfinger candy lends some textural balance to the overall richness of the dish, and the hint of salty peanut butter sweetness tempers the bitterness of the dark chocolate.

While the new flavors seem to capture opposites on the flavor spectrum, both offerings could have fans circling their debut date on that Flavor of the Day calendar. Even though vanilla and chocolate are a constant, these seasonal delights tend to take top billing.