The Cheesecake Factory Salad Hack That Got So Popular It Joined The Official Menu
Most chain dining establishments have secret menus and menu hacks, and the Cheesecake Factory is no exception. A TikTok video featuring a customized chicken Caesar salad garnered lots of attention, including that of the Cheesecake Factory itself. After the video (which showed a customer substituting Louisiana-style chicken and adding caramelized onions to a Caesar salad) gained popularity, the chain felt compelled to add it to the official menu.
Speaking with Thrillist, The Cheesecake Factory's Chief Marketing Officer Donald Evans stated, "This is the first time we've added something to our menu that one of our fans 'created' on social media." Sadly, it doesn't appear that the Louisiana chicken Caesar salad is still part of the menu, as it was only available for a limited time. Also, the dish could only be ordered for pickup on DoorDash (provided you have DashPass) or the Cheesecake Factory website.
Despite the fact that Louisiana chicken Caesar salad was short-lived at the Cheesecake Factory, you may still be able to order via special request at certain locations. Which is definitely great news for patrons, who appear to be in love with this zesty version of a popular dinner salad.
What do fans have to say about the Louisiana chicken Caesar salad?
The TikTok video featuring the Louisiana chicken Caesar salad racked up 179,000 likes and 875 comments after being shared by the Cheesecake Factory, further illustrating just how enticing this dish was for restaurant goers. Those commenting on the video had nothing but nice things to say about the menu hack, with one exclaiming, "I ordered this and yes it was so amazing!!" Another person stated, "I order this now every time I go, I love it."
We heard you ❤ Order the Louisiana Chicken Caesar Salad for a limited time on DoorDash with a DashPass membership 😍 #FoodTok @majortraeger @doordash
Amidst the many positive comments there are quite a few people calling into question whether this dish can still be considered a Caesar salad after all the alterations. For the uninitiated, traditional Caesar salads include lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons, as well as a dressing that often includes garlic, olive oil, anchovies, and raw eggs. The Cheesecake Factory's version mostly adheres to this definition (including the establishment's own version of Caesar dressing), so it's clear that the new version deviates from the classic preparation.
However, beloved restaurant chains like the Cheesecake Factory prioritize customer satisfaction over dogged adherence to culinary mores. As a result, customers can enjoy lots of other off-the-book items when visiting the establishment.
Other not-so-secret menu items at the Cheesecake Factory
A TikTok user shows off their ingenious menu hack in a video, albeit one that requires a little assembly. The hack begins with the chain's Cajun chicken littles (which are small pieces of breaded and fried chicken per the menu), which typically come with mashed potatoes. However, diners can request mac and cheese instead, which acts as the perfect foundation for the spicy chicken bites. Next, drizzle a little of the chain's Buffalo sauce (which is available on the side for free) over the dish and mix well. Now you can enjoy a one-of-a-kind spicy, cheesy masterpiece.
If you're having a club sandwich at the Cheesecake Factory, consider your bread options carefully. While practices vary from location to location, some restaurants will happily substitute the chain's iconic brown bread (which is normally served as an appetizer) for the standard bread selection. You can also pick up this bread at many retailers, which means you can concoct your own restaurant-quality sandwiches right in the comfort of your own home.