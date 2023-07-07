The Cheesecake Factory Salad Hack That Got So Popular It Joined The Official Menu

Most chain dining establishments have secret menus and menu hacks, and the Cheesecake Factory is no exception. A TikTok video featuring a customized chicken Caesar salad garnered lots of attention, including that of the Cheesecake Factory itself. After the video (which showed a customer substituting Louisiana-style chicken and adding caramelized onions to a Caesar salad) gained popularity, the chain felt compelled to add it to the official menu.

Speaking with Thrillist, The Cheesecake Factory's Chief Marketing Officer Donald Evans stated, "This is the first time we've added something to our menu that one of our fans 'created' on social media." Sadly, it doesn't appear that the Louisiana chicken Caesar salad is still part of the menu, as it was only available for a limited time. Also, the dish could only be ordered for pickup on DoorDash (provided you have DashPass) or the Cheesecake Factory website.

Despite the fact that Louisiana chicken Caesar salad was short-lived at the Cheesecake Factory, you may still be able to order via special request at certain locations. Which is definitely great news for patrons, who appear to be in love with this zesty version of a popular dinner salad.