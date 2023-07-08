How To Create A Gorgeously Colorful Ombré Frosting On Your Next Cake

Have you ever wondered how to create those stunning ombré frosting shades that so beautifully adorn cakes and treats you see splashed all over social media? According to Food & Wine, the secret lies in first dividing your frosting into separate bowls. This way, you can properly separate the colors and achieve the perfect gradient effect layer by layer, with about two kinds of frosting for every layer so they fuse together seamlessly.

But how do you get the perfect shades of color to start with? Southern Living suggests it's best to choose one shade of food dye, then mix three different hues of that shade. That way, you can gradually achieve the desired fade without having any jarring color transitions. From there, you'll grab the only two tools you need to pull off this hack: a piping bag and a bench scraper.

Once you have your colors, all you have to do is pipe them around the cake in three evenly-distributed layers. Use the bench scraper to spread and blend the colors together to create the eye-catching ombré effect. Alternatively, leave less space between the rings for a more defined effect.

Don't be afraid to experiment with different color combinations and patterns to find the one that suits your style. After all, a beautiful cake is not only a treat for the taste buds, but also a delight for the eyes. Here are a few ways to enhance the visual appeal of any ombré cake you bake.