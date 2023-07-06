Junior's Gooey Butter Cake From Costco Has Gotten Some Pretty Mixed Reviews

Among the many negative comments regarding Costco's gooey butter cake, one calls out the manufacturer of the baked good specifically. Per the commenter, "All of the Junior's cakes that I've brought [sic] are all nasty." Based on the about page of the website, Junior's first emerged in Brooklyn in 1950. The establishment is best known for its expansive offering of cheesecake, including white chocolate raspberry, cookies and cream, and lemon coconut versions.

As for the gooey butter cake itself, it's said to be an invention of St. Louis, Missouri. While there are rival origin stories, it's generally accepted that the cake originated in the city at some point in the 1930s. It's also believed that the now iconic cake resulted from a mistake involving the correct portions of flour and butter. The dessert's St. Louis origins were also referenced on social media, specifically in a TikTok post featuring the Costco cake. Per a commenter, "As someone from STL, dunno if I should be excited, or offended by a Brooklyn cheesecake company making this."

Based on Junior's longstanding place in New York City history, it's clear that the brand is doing something right when it comes to desserts. Similarly, Costco has plenty of tasty selections for shoppers not impressed with the butter cake.