Costco's Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake Has Customers Clamoring
Costco members love the warehouse retail chain when it comes to saving money on bulk buys and getting the best deals. However, the store also has a reputation for creating some impressive baked goods, and its most recent offering is no exception. According to a post on Instagram, the all-new Sour Cream Butter Poundcake has whipped fans of the chain into a bona fide frenzy. The dessert retails for $7.99 and features a batter imbued with sour cream and butter, as well as a sour cream-vanilla icing.
As one commenter exclaimed upon seeing the decadent loaf, "I am so glad they are bringing on new products lately! This looks yummy!!" And the sentiment appears to be shared by many others, based on the 1,837 likes the post has racked up in the days since it was shared. The new poundcake joins a pantheon of other delectable Costco baked goods, such as sheet cakes, muffins, and cookies (which kids can sample for free when visiting the store). While these desserts are definitely beloved, the Sour Cream Butter Poundcake is currently taking social media by storm.
Costco fans on Facebook can't get enough of the new dessert
According to Costco's Facebook page, the store's new poundcake is baked fresh daily. The bulk retailer also recommends topping it with fruit for an even more delicious dessert experience. At least one Instagram commenter seems to agree, writing, "Omg it is delicious. Cut up some strawberries and whip cream." As far as ingredients are concerned, the poundcake is made with milk, egg, wheat, and soy. And while it does not contain allergens like tree nuts or legumes, it is processed on equipment that handles baked goods containing these items. Accordingly, it's not a good fit for people with those specific allergies.
However, the new treat is delighting many other customers, who were happy to sing its praises in the comments. One commenter said what many others with thinking by simply stating, "I've got to have this." Another proclaimed, "Sounds moist & delicious." There's no indication on where Costco members can find the new poundcake just yet, as some shoppers claimed that it was not available in their local store. However, with a buzz this loud, it's likely that the dessert will soon be available all over the country.