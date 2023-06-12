Costco's Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake Has Customers Clamoring

Costco members love the warehouse retail chain when it comes to saving money on bulk buys and getting the best deals. However, the store also has a reputation for creating some impressive baked goods, and its most recent offering is no exception. According to a post on Instagram, the all-new Sour Cream Butter Poundcake has whipped fans of the chain into a bona fide frenzy. The dessert retails for $7.99 and features a batter imbued with sour cream and butter, as well as a sour cream-vanilla icing.

As one commenter exclaimed upon seeing the decadent loaf, "I am so glad they are bringing on new products lately! This looks yummy!!" And the sentiment appears to be shared by many others, based on the 1,837 likes the post has racked up in the days since it was shared. The new poundcake joins a pantheon of other delectable Costco baked goods, such as sheet cakes, muffins, and cookies (which kids can sample for free when visiting the store). While these desserts are definitely beloved, the Sour Cream Butter Poundcake is currently taking social media by storm.