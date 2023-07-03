Stuffed Shells Are The Secret To Elevating Those Viral Fried Pasta Chips

Chef Danilo Cortellini uses a cheesy béchamel sauce for his stuffed shell filling, which creates a center that literally pours out when you break it apart. However, you don't have to stick to Cortellini's recipe; you can stuff the shell with anything.

Instead of creating additional work by preparing a sauce to add to the shells, try keeping it simple and just cutting up some string cheese sticks to fit comfortably inside each shell. Then, you can coat the shell in breading as usual and still create a cheesy, fall-apart center without the hassle of preparing a whole sauce.

Other flavor combinations would work in the center of a stuffed shell, too — and it doesn't even have to be something Italian. Try mixing some shredded chicken with buffalo sauce and cream cheese to create a cheesy buffalo chicken center. Then, let the mixture refrigerate to harden a bit, stuff it to fill the shell, and you'll have deep fried buffalo chicken shells in no time. The vegetarian route would work, too; add spinach, artichokes, and cream cheese together to make spinach and artichoke stuffed shells. Or you could make like one content creator on TikTok who took inspiration from Taco Tuesday celebrations and stuffed their shells with cheese, chile-spiced ground beef, and tomatoes.