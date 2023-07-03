Thankfully, BBQ Fritos Were Not Discontinued For Very Long

Fans of Fritos Bar-B-Q flavor were disheartened in 2018 when the tangy take on the popular corn chip was discontinued. Over the years, Frito-Lay has introduced an assortment of various flavors that have tested the taste buds of snack fans including Fritos Flavor Twists Jalapeño Cheddar, Fritos Tangy Roasted Corn, and Fritos Chorizo y Chipotle, but those could not replace the Bar-B-Q flavor that some people craved.

When Frito-Lay pulled its Bar-B-Q corn chip from shelves, some fans were thrown into an uproar. One snacker even created a petition on Change.org. "So much for brand loyalty ... and just another example of greedy corporate America making poor decisions while sticking it to long-time loyal customers," they wrote in 2018, while mentioning that Cheetos Flaming Hot Asteroids were brought back after receiving 90,000 signatures. The campaign to save Fritos Bar-B-Q reached over 33,000 signatures, and four years after the Fritos fan-favorite disappeared from stores it was brought back.

In September 2022, Frito-Lay announced three new flavors across its diverse chip roster for the fall season. Those included Cheetos Bolitas, SunChips Black Bean, and PopCorners Cinnamon Crunch. Among the new offerings, Frito-Lay was also reviving Fritos Bar-B-Q due to "fan love and consumer demand," as a spokesperson told Today at the time. This came after the company had tested and teased the return of the beloved corn chip several times in the previous years.