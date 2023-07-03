The Easy Ice Water Hack To Save Overcooked Pasta

Everyone's done it before. You're cooking pasta in the kitchen and get distracted for one second. Then, bam! Overcooked, limp pasta. Now you have to decide whether or not to start all over or to spend time fixing it. Luckily, if you don't have time to start again ordon't have any pasta left, there are a few ways to fix overcooked pasta. One of the simplest ways is to sauté your overcooked pasta in order to bring it back to life. Another option is to bake it into a frittata in the same way that you would with leftover pasta. However, if you have big plans for your noodles and want to keep your dinner recipe intact, another easy hack to save overcooked pasta is to rinse it in ice water. This way, you can revive your pasta without sacrificing the recipe.

While you may have heard that you shouldn't rinse your noodles after cooking, that only applies to perfectly cooked al dente pasta. With overcooked pasta, anything goes to bring it back to the land of the living. All you need is a strainer, the coldest water you can find, and some ice cubes.