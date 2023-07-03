Avoiding Elaborate Recipes Has Saved My Wallet And My Peace Of Mind

Cooking in my kitchen at home is always an adventure. Since I'm someone who, without question, lives to eat, the extensive range of smells, textures, and flavors has never ceased to excite my tastebuds. I also enjoy stretching my creative side from a culinary standpoint, while simultaneously trying to avoid spending my entire paycheck on one weekly grocery trip. That being said, I can't flex my creative muscles if I'm constantly following step after step of the latest featured recipe from the New York Times Cooking website.

I'm not trying to argue that sitting down to a flavorful, multi-step dinner isn't enjoyable. But it's hard to ignore the fact that elaborate recipes aren't cheap. And even when I do fall into the trap of making one special meal after the next, I find myself with more restrictions by the week's end at a time when I actually need to start showcasing my resourcefulness. Those leftover portions of specific ingredients I felt such conviction for last Sunday may very well end up in my compost bin if I don't feel confident incorporating them into future dishes.

The heart of the matter is that following extensive recipes can be costly. By paring down my visions of summer salads dressed in a multitude of fresh herbs and Grand Marnier-infused desserts, home cooking has become more cost-effective. And, as surprising as it may sound, it's also become exceedingly more pleasurable (or at least a lot less stress-inducing).