A Frozen Banana Split Cocktail Is The Boozy Dessert You Need This Summer
Is there a fancy dessert cocktail that most people agree goes hand in hand with the summer season? Original piña coladas are usually saved for those special far-away beach vacations. Chocolate martinis are often synonymous with fine dining in upscale restaurants, and elusive drinks like pink squirrels are often relegated to dimly lit destination bars. So what's the dessert drink of choice for all of those prime summer barbecues?
If you're looking to handcraft the perfect alcohol-infused dessert drink, nothing speaks to summer nostalgia more than a classic banana split. This longtime favorite — in traditional dessert form — contains 1 scoop each of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream followed by a halved banana, and your favorite sundae toppings like chocolate syrup, whipped cream, marshmallow creme, and mixed nuts.
Lucky for you, this time-honored dessert can be turned into a delicious summer cocktail. Thanks to kitchen blenders, making a banana split cocktail is fairly simple. All you need to prepare this tasty drink are a few varieties of flavored vodka, banana, milk, ice cream, and pineapple juice. However, those delicious sundae toppings like whipped cream and maraschino cherries are also considered necessary for this adults-only alternative. Here's how to turn a classic banana split into one epic frozen dessert cocktail, plus how to make it a quick and easy dinner drink.
How to transform a banana split into a delightfully frozen cocktail
If you're a fan of summer desserts, then you probably already know how to make the perfect banana split. Switching gears and turning one of your favorite frozen treats into a boozy milkshake only takes a few specific ingredients and some sweet extras you probably already have on hand.
To make a banana split cocktail, you need an almost even ratio of more than one flavored vodka, along with banana, some creamy vanilla ice cream, and milk. Various recipes call for banana liqueur and pineapple juice too. Feel free to add more or less vanilla ice cream and milk, depending on how creamy you want your resulting drink. Once you've blended together all the suggested ingredients, you can top this boozy drink with your favorite sundae fixings including whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and for extra flair, rainbow sprinkles.
There are many ways to make a banana split cocktail, surprisingly, some don't include the addition of vodka or ice cream and rely on ice and even Kahlúa. As a matter of fact, if you don't want all the richness of a frozen banana split cocktail but still crave that banana flavor, you can make a more sophisticated banana split cocktail that's perfect for pre-dinner sipping: a banana martini.
You can make a banana split cocktail in more ways than one
When it comes to easy cocktails that pair perfectly with dinner, a banana split cocktail may not be the best pairing for your pan-fried chicken breast or summer salad — given the distinct flavor profile behind this unique beverage. However, you can adjust the ingredients and process to make this banana-flavored drink more fitting before or after dinner.
In order to make a banana split cocktail without needing an entire frozen banana and a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream, all you need is regular vodka, crème de cacao, and banana liquor. If you want a little more of that dessert-like essence, spring for vanilla-flavored vodka for this specialty drink. Adjust the amounts of each ingredient given your taste preferences, then add to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well.
While this recipe mirrors more of a specialized martini, if you still want some element of richness in your frozen banana split cocktail, simply remove the ice cream or substitute a little half-and-half and ice. Though, if an unforgettable dessert cocktail is what you're after, don't skimp on adding real frozen banana slices, ice cream, and hot fudge to this one-of-a-kind boozy treat.