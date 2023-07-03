A Frozen Banana Split Cocktail Is The Boozy Dessert You Need This Summer

Is there a fancy dessert cocktail that most people agree goes hand in hand with the summer season? Original piña coladas are usually saved for those special far-away beach vacations. Chocolate martinis are often synonymous with fine dining in upscale restaurants, and elusive drinks like pink squirrels are often relegated to dimly lit destination bars. So what's the dessert drink of choice for all of those prime summer barbecues?

If you're looking to handcraft the perfect alcohol-infused dessert drink, nothing speaks to summer nostalgia more than a classic banana split. This longtime favorite — in traditional dessert form — contains 1 scoop each of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream followed by a halved banana, and your favorite sundae toppings like chocolate syrup, whipped cream, marshmallow creme, and mixed nuts.

Lucky for you, this time-honored dessert can be turned into a delicious summer cocktail. Thanks to kitchen blenders, making a banana split cocktail is fairly simple. All you need to prepare this tasty drink are a few varieties of flavored vodka, banana, milk, ice cream, and pineapple juice. However, those delicious sundae toppings like whipped cream and maraschino cherries are also considered necessary for this adults-only alternative. Here's how to turn a classic banana split into one epic frozen dessert cocktail, plus how to make it a quick and easy dinner drink.