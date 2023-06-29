What New York's Proposed Oven Ban Means For Our Favorite Pizzerias
While it's enjoyed all over the world, pizza is famously a staple of New York City dining, and many believe that the city's iconic dish just wouldn't be the same without its coal and wood-fired ovens. As reported by CNN Business, proposed changes to pizza oven emissions has temperatures running high all over the city. While opponents are referring to an outright ban on certain types of pizza ovens, in truth, the proposed rule calls for alterations to existing equipment.
As the legislation being put forth for review by New York City's Department of Environmental Protection outlines, restaurant owners with coal and wood-fired pizza ovens installed before May 2016 are being asked to assess their existing setup with the help of an engineer. Ovens installed after that date already have emissions management equipment included, which limits the particulate matter sent into the air when making pizzas. According to city officials, the new rule would only impact less than 100 dining establishments.
What can restaurant owners and customers expect?
If the new pizza oven rule is put into law, it wouldn't become active until later this summer. At that point, certain restaurants would be obligated to look into reducing their pizza oven emissions by 75%. With the help of an engineer or other design professional, restaurant owners must determine what fixes they can make to meet the desired emission level. If the full 75% isn't feasible, the city will accept a reduction of 25%. And if a 25% reduction is also not doable, the establishment can present evidence as to why its equipment is not compatible with emission-reducing devices.
While reducing the level of carbon-based particulate matter is important when it comes to climate change, the city has more immediate concerns that are fueling the proposed legislation. The particulates emitted by coal and wood-fired pizza ovens create very poor air quality according to Chemical Engineering Transactions, which can directly affect the health of staff members when breathing in these particulates on a daily basis. Poor air quality also impacts any neighbors living in proximity to pizzerias using these ovens. Overall, the city hopes the change will make for a healthier environment while also allowing NYC pizza shops to continue offering quality products.