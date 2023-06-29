What New York's Proposed Oven Ban Means For Our Favorite Pizzerias

While it's enjoyed all over the world, pizza is famously a staple of New York City dining, and many believe that the city's iconic dish just wouldn't be the same without its coal and wood-fired ovens. As reported by CNN Business, proposed changes to pizza oven emissions has temperatures running high all over the city. While opponents are referring to an outright ban on certain types of pizza ovens, in truth, the proposed rule calls for alterations to existing equipment.

As the legislation being put forth for review by New York City's Department of Environmental Protection outlines, restaurant owners with coal and wood-fired pizza ovens installed before May 2016 are being asked to assess their existing setup with the help of an engineer. Ovens installed after that date already have emissions management equipment included, which limits the particulate matter sent into the air when making pizzas. According to city officials, the new rule would only impact less than 100 dining establishments.