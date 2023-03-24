The Time Has Come: You Can No Longer Find A $1 Slice Of Pizza In New York

There are a lot of things you think of when you think about New York. Some of it's good, some of it's bad, and some of it may be based on stuff you've only seen in movies. But no matter what you think of when it comes to New York, there's always one food that comes up again and again: pizza. More specifically, New York-style pizza.

A New York-style pizza, at its most basic definition, is a thin triangular slice of pizza that includes a chewy, foldable crust that's been fired in a coal or wood-fired oven and topped with a heavily-seasoned tomato sauce and grated low-moisture mozzarella. While other pizzas may be dense and require a knife and fork to eat, the New York-style pizza is meant to be folded up and eaten with one hand, making it a great portable dinner whether you're strutting down Times Square or on the phone on Wall Street.

One of the most appealing characteristics of the New York-style pizza is that it's famously cheap. One pizza parlor, known as 2 Bros. Pizza, has even made a name for itself selling slices of the classic New York street food for only $1. While some may argue that the "best" New York style pizza is more expensive, a slice of pizza for one dollar certainly has an appeal all its own.

It would seem, however, that recent economic shifts have struck a blow to the cheap pizza industry in the Big Apple.