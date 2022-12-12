Disney Springs' Wagyu Beef Certification Left TikTok In Tears

Fine dining restaurants offer a variety of high-end steak options. Wagyu beef, for instance, is made from a Japanese cattle breed that's certified by the quality of the cut of meat. It's reportedly healthier than other types of beef and features a tender mouthfeel. One TikTok user was reminded in a shocking way exactly what Wagyu beef is — and they found out exactly where their meal came from.

TikTok user @adderallthrawn posted a video on December 10 from the Morimoto Asia restaurant in Florida's Disney Springs. According to the video, one of the members of their group ordered Wagyu beef. As per its menu, the restaurant uses A5 Wagyu beef, the highest quality given during the certification process.

Along with the dish, the party was presented with a certificate of authenticity. The certificate not only proved that the beef was certified A5 Wagyu but also provided details about the cow it came from.