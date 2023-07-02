How To Keep Shirataki Noodles From Having That Super Rubbery Texture
When cooking up some shirataki noodles, also called konjac noodles, you may not want to cook them directly out of the package. Although tossing the Japanese noodles into some boiling water may be the quickest and easiest way of cooking them up, it could leave your dish with a rubbery, tough texture — not at all what you'll want when you're adding them into a bowl of soup.
Fortunately, there's an easy way to prevent any unpleasant textures in your noodles. Before you even cook your noodles, rinse them out right after taking them out of the package. The noodles are made from konjac yams, and rinsing them will help remove some of the excess starch, which can contribute to the stickiness of the noodles.
It will also help eliminate some of the smell. Reddit users report that the noodles often have a distinct smell when fresh from the package, which can be removed when rinsed out. Once the Asian noodles are squeaky clean, you can then boil them to cook them up as you would normally prepare them.
One more step can enhance the texture even more
Once you've finished boiling the shirataki noodles, there is one more step you can take to keep them from getting rubbery. Drain the water from the noodles, then add them into a skillet or pan on their own — no added oils needed. Allow the noodles to fry in the pan on the stovetop for about five to seven minutes. This added heat will draw out extra moisture from the noodles, but it won't dry them out completely. Less moisture in the noodles will make for a better texture.
Once you've cooked your shirataki noodles, and removed the excess moisture to prevent that rubbery texture, they're ready to add into your favorite noodle dishes. To amplify the flavor of the noodles, you can combine them with sauces, broths, and any of your preferred toppings. Or, you can add them into stir fries — like this Shirataki Noodle Stir-Fry with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and red pepper.
The noodles have plenty of health benefits
Shirataki noodles are often used as a substitute in pasta dishes because of their health benefits. The noodles are low in calories, high in fiber, and have zero carbohydrates, according to Healthline. Because of that high fiber and low caloric content, the noodles may actually be great for those trying to lose weight. They'll help you feel fuller for longer, even though they're made of about 97% water.
The shirataki noodles may even be able to help lower blood sugar levels in diabetic people, since the fibers present in them allow sugar to rise more slowly. Cholesterol levels could be improved, too, since that fiber will cause less cholesterol to remain in the blood.
The next time you whip up a dish using shirataki noodles, make sure to thoroughly wash and fry them to pull out that extra moisture. Your noodle dishes will have a much better texture, and you'll be able to fully enjoy every bite.