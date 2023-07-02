How To Keep Shirataki Noodles From Having That Super Rubbery Texture

When cooking up some shirataki noodles, also called konjac noodles, you may not want to cook them directly out of the package. Although tossing the Japanese noodles into some boiling water may be the quickest and easiest way of cooking them up, it could leave your dish with a rubbery, tough texture — not at all what you'll want when you're adding them into a bowl of soup.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to prevent any unpleasant textures in your noodles. Before you even cook your noodles, rinse them out right after taking them out of the package. The noodles are made from konjac yams, and rinsing them will help remove some of the excess starch, which can contribute to the stickiness of the noodles.

It will also help eliminate some of the smell. Reddit users report that the noodles often have a distinct smell when fresh from the package, which can be removed when rinsed out. Once the Asian noodles are squeaky clean, you can then boil them to cook them up as you would normally prepare them.