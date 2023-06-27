How Did The Ohio Pasta Dish Johnny Marzetti Get Its Name?

If you're not from Ohio, especially the Columbus area, you're probably wondering what Johnny Marzetti is. To put it succinctly, it's ground beef, cheese, pasta, and tomatoes baked into a casserole.

Moreover, as Eric Lyttle noted while writing for Columbus Monthly, "If you're from Wisconsin or Minnesota or the like, you might know it as goulash. If you're from northern New England, you likely remember it as American Chop Suey," one of those things only people from the Northeastern U.S. say. Yet, all three dishes contain essentially the same ingredients and are prepared in much the same way, so why the difference in monikers?

Well, that's likely because the legend associated with the name "Johnny Marzetti" may be more apocryphal than many Ohioans realize, leading to citizens of other states giving this dish new regional titles. As the Buckeye State's story goes, Teresa Marzetti — an Italian immigrant who migrated from Florence to Columbus in 1896 – is credited as the first person to serve the casserole at a restaurant, and she named the dish after her brother-in-law. Nevertheless, there's a lot more to the narrative than just that.