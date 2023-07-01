How To Stir-Fry Frozen Veggies For A Deliciously Crisp Finish

Vegetable stir-fries are a great way to work more vegetables into your diet without having to skip out on flavor. Using just a little bit of oil, a light sauce or marinade, and a hot pan can result in an intensely smoky, crispy meal. If you can manage to do it using frozen vegetables too, then you're just stacking up the benefits.

Frozen vegetables might have a bad rap to some, but they actually have a lot of advantages. If you're stocking up on some with hopes of making the best stir-fry possible, then avoid common mistakes when buying frozen vegetables – like purchasing ones that have clumped together in the bag or box.

If you want your vegetables to stay crisp and delicious instead of turning into a soggy mess then you need to add them directly to the hot pan instead of defrosting them. Conventional wisdom might tell you otherwise because of the ways that we treat meat and other ingredients, but in the case of frozen vegetables, you actually want to start cooking them while they're still frozen.