KFC's New BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich Is Only Here For A Limited Time

Summer just wouldn't be the same without some tasty barbecue, which has inspired KFC to develop a brand-new sandwich in time for warmer weather. According to a press release, the famed chicken chain is introducing the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, available for a limited time nationwide. And if you order the new sandwich via the KFC app or KFC.com, you can enter to win a trip to Aruba.

Customers who place an online order for KFC's Ultimate BBQ sandwich from July 3 to August 13 will get an email featuring a link to the Ultimate Summer Getaway Giveaway, which offers four days and three nights in Aruba for the winner and a guest and includes activities like horseback riding on the beach. Additionally, up to 500 other winners will be selected to receive a free year-long premium membership to Going.com, a travel site that has partnered with KFC to offer the prize. Of course, KFC wants everyone to feel like a winner when it comes to the chain's new sandwich, which is designed for maximum appeal.