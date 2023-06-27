KFC's New BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich Is Only Here For A Limited Time
Summer just wouldn't be the same without some tasty barbecue, which has inspired KFC to develop a brand-new sandwich in time for warmer weather. According to a press release, the famed chicken chain is introducing the Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, available for a limited time nationwide. And if you order the new sandwich via the KFC app or KFC.com, you can enter to win a trip to Aruba.
Customers who place an online order for KFC's Ultimate BBQ sandwich from July 3 to August 13 will get an email featuring a link to the Ultimate Summer Getaway Giveaway, which offers four days and three nights in Aruba for the winner and a guest and includes activities like horseback riding on the beach. Additionally, up to 500 other winners will be selected to receive a free year-long premium membership to Going.com, a travel site that has partnered with KFC to offer the prize. Of course, KFC wants everyone to feel like a winner when it comes to the chain's new sandwich, which is designed for maximum appeal.
Summer is BBQ season
The foundation for KFC's new sandwich is a fried white meat chicken filet made Extra Crispy for crunch. The hope is that customers will appreciate the additional texture added by toppings like fried onions and strips of bacon, as well as cheese, pickles, and a slathering of the chain's honey BBQ sauce. This sandwich is also served on a brioche bun, which has a butteriness meant to enhance the other bold ingredients. And if you order a combo meal, you'll get a side of KFC's fries along with your sandwich.
If you're looking for an ideal beverage to accompany your meal, KFC is also introducing a new Blackberry Lemonade with a tartness intended to complement the BBQ sandwich's sweet and tangy flavors. You can also snag a new $20 Fill Up Box beginning June 30, which features fries, four pieces of chicken, 12 nuggets, and four biscuits, plus the dipping sauces of your choosing.