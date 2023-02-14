KFC Is Testing Two New Chicken Sandwiches. Here's What We Know

In 2018, Martha Stewart and Jack in the Box battled over chicken sandwiches in a Super Bowl ad just months before rapper Nas kicked off baseball season by serving Sweet Chick fried chicken at Citi Field. But this was all veritable child's play in the world of chicken once Popeye's ignited the chicken sandwich wars in 2019.

Popeye's chicken sandwich, a simple fried breast on brioche with pickles and mayo (or Cajun sauce), sparked long lines and sandwich shortages at the chain's locations across the country — it also boosted sales by 38%. Rivaling fast food spots took notice, responding with their own crunchy competition. Among them was fried chicken phenom KFC, whose similar sandwich debuted in May of 2020.

However, in 2021 the brand updated its sandwich to try to further entice fried chicken sandwich fans. And it worked. The Colonel's "KFC Chicken Sandwich" sold twice as much as any of the chain's other sandwiches when it was introduced (per Business Insider). That could certainly be considered an impressive launch since the brand is known for other chicken sandwich innovations that are likely to attract a crowd including the Double Down and the Cheetos Sandwich.

Now, KFC is doubling down in a different way. Building on its fried chicken sandwich's success, the brand is now launching two new versions that are being tested in Tampa.