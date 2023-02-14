KFC Is Testing Two New Chicken Sandwiches. Here's What We Know
In 2018, Martha Stewart and Jack in the Box battled over chicken sandwiches in a Super Bowl ad just months before rapper Nas kicked off baseball season by serving Sweet Chick fried chicken at Citi Field. But this was all veritable child's play in the world of chicken once Popeye's ignited the chicken sandwich wars in 2019.
Popeye's chicken sandwich, a simple fried breast on brioche with pickles and mayo (or Cajun sauce), sparked long lines and sandwich shortages at the chain's locations across the country — it also boosted sales by 38%. Rivaling fast food spots took notice, responding with their own crunchy competition. Among them was fried chicken phenom KFC, whose similar sandwich debuted in May of 2020.
However, in 2021 the brand updated its sandwich to try to further entice fried chicken sandwich fans. And it worked. The Colonel's "KFC Chicken Sandwich" sold twice as much as any of the chain's other sandwiches when it was introduced (per Business Insider). That could certainly be considered an impressive launch since the brand is known for other chicken sandwich innovations that are likely to attract a crowd including the Double Down and the Cheetos Sandwich.
Now, KFC is doubling down in a different way. Building on its fried chicken sandwich's success, the brand is now launching two new versions that are being tested in Tampa.
What are the new sandwiches?
Both of KFC's variations on its standard chicken sandwich will still be served on brioche with pickles, but the brand is adding some extra flavor and texture, too.
The first, the Ultimate BBQ KFC Chicken Sandwich, features a sweet and savory honey barbecue sauce along with fried onions, bacon, and cheese (via Nation's Restaurant News). Meanwhile, the second, the Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich, packs a punch of heat, featuring a bun spread with spicy mayo and chicken topped with their signature coleslaw.
The new sandwiches are available at KFC's sandwich test locations in and around Tampa. They can be purchased on their own or you can choose a sandwich with some sides for a combo. And if you're not fortunate enough to be in Tampa to try out these two new sandwiches, it sounds like there's still a lot to look forward to this spring as KFC drops a few menu items to make way for other new launches.