For Ultimate Flavor, Don't Just Soak Your Dried Mushrooms In Water

Dried mushrooms tend to be either underrated or misunderstood as a culinary ingredient. After all, as Chef Katie Button told Food & Wine, there's a preconceived notion that "fresh is always better." However, that's not strictly true, especially regarding dehydrated fungi.

As shelf-stable produce, their value is immense: Dried mushrooms can last years in a pantry if stored correctly. Moreover, they add a touch of earthy goodness to any meal they're incorporated into, like this creamy porcini mushroom risotto. However, there's a slight hiccup often encountered with dried mushrooms, specifically when reconstituting them. Most recipes people come across instruct them to rehydrate the tasty ingredient with water. While this does get the deed done, it also does nothing in the way of adding flavor.

Some may argue water is a valuable component, especially when mellowing out a strong taste in a dish or ingredient, due to its intrinsic ability to dilute. However, sometimes you don't need to weaken but rather enhance. As a result, water isn't going to fit the bill here.