The Malaysian Street Food Burger That Egg Lovers Need To Take A Crack At

One of the best things about traveling is the food, and the most fun way to experience local cuisine is on the streets. Street food is already very different in every region. In Southeast Asia, its incredible variety is due to each country's cultural makeup, migration history, and colonial past.

In Malaysia, one of the most popular street food items is something called "Ramly burger" — a highly sloppy and saucy burger made to order at many street corners. Usually available at night, it serves as a great snack after dark for those who get the late-night munchies, or for those stumbling out of clubs in the wee hours of the morning needing to energize themselves for the journey back home.

The way many Malaysians order their Ramly burger is called a "special" — which means it has an egg included in the order. "What's so special about that?" you may ask. Well, the egg in this case isn't merely a fried egg added as a layer on top like a breakfast burger at a diner. The egg is actually made into a plain omelet that is used to wrap the cooked meat patty, which is then placed in between the burger buns. You get a bit of egg in every bite, perfect for those who love eggs.