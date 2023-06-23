Viral Socosani Sparkling Water Has Shoppers Running To Costco
If you're a drinker then you might already know about Costco's high-quality alcohol selection, but they have another array of beverages that just got better — shoppers recently spotted Socosani sparkling mineral water filling the big box stores, and they say this is one item to be excited about.
Socosani sources its water from a natural spring in the Socosani valley located among the Peruvian Andes mountains. It uses the volcanic soil there as a natural filter to infuse the water with an abundance and variety of minerals that make this product extremely high quality. These waters were originally discovered more than 100 years ago, but are now widely available.
You can get a 12-pack of this fabulous water for $11.97 right now at Costco. One alleged Costco employee also shared some insider knowledge on a TikTok video about the water, claiming that prices ending in ".97" are usually markdowns that won't be sticking around for long.
Why is Socosani such a big deal?
If you think all water is the same then you should meet water sommelier Martin Riese. He recently spotted Socosani water at Costco and took to his Tik Tok page to share what makes it so great.
He says that the unique sourcing methods of this water give it a distinctive mineral profile that drastically affects its quality. Mineral content in water is determined by a metric known as total dissolved solids (TDS). This is used to evaluate how much of a specific mineral is present in mineral water.
Riese says that Socosani stands apart because of its combination of high silica levels and low sodium. When silica has a high TDS in water it gives it a silky mouth feel that makes it taste more smooth on your palate. Socosani contains 108 mg of silica per serving, making it one of the highest totals available. He says that most mineral waters also contain a high level of sodium that gives them a salty taste, but Socosani is actually quite low in sodium. That means you're getting all of the usual mineral water benefits without one of the most common drawbacks.