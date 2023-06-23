Viral Socosani Sparkling Water Has Shoppers Running To Costco

If you're a drinker then you might already know about Costco's high-quality alcohol selection, but they have another array of beverages that just got better — shoppers recently spotted Socosani sparkling mineral water filling the big box stores, and they say this is one item to be excited about.

Socosani sources its water from a natural spring in the Socosani valley located among the Peruvian Andes mountains. It uses the volcanic soil there as a natural filter to infuse the water with an abundance and variety of minerals that make this product extremely high quality. These waters were originally discovered more than 100 years ago, but are now widely available.

You can get a 12-pack of this fabulous water for $11.97 right now at Costco. One alleged Costco employee also shared some insider knowledge on a TikTok video about the water, claiming that prices ending in ".97" are usually markdowns that won't be sticking around for long.