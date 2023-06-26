Frozen Honey Jelly Is A Cool Summer Treat That's Almost Too Easy To Make

It's only fitting to enjoy a treat to cool down from the scorching sun during the summer heat. Though you can cool off with ice cream and popsicles, consider slurping on frozen honey jelly. The sweet sugary snack is a recent viral TikTok recipe that is perfect for the summertime, and it's extremely easy to make.

Frozen honey jelly requires just one ingredient: Honey. To make frozen honey jelly, you just add honey into a small plastic bottle or any container of your choice that is easy to squeeze, as one TikTok video demonstrated. Freeze the bottle for a couple of hours. As it solidifies, the honey surprisingly turns jelly-like. When you take it out, you are left with honey jelly that is easy to slurp.

Just squeeze the bottle and watch as a tube of jellied honey oozes out of the bottle. This makes frozen honey jelly an easy and fun item to take on the go on your next summer outing.